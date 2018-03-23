Firefighter dies after huge blaze breaks out on set of Bruce Willis movie

A New York City firefighter died after a huge blaze broke out on the set of a new movie starring Bruce Willis and Edward Norton.

Michael Davidson, 37, was killed Thursday after attempting to put out the fire in Harlem, New York. The upcoming movie Motherless Brooklyn was being shot in the basement of an unoccupied residential building at the time.

The film is set for release next year and also stars Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin.

Davidson, a married father of four, worked with the FDNY for the past 15 years. Two other firefighters were severely injured in the blaze.

The New York Post reported Norton had been standing outside at the time when he noticed the fire, which is thought to have broken out in the basement of a five-storey building — designated as a landmark by the city — at around 11 p.m. ET.

Producers working on Motherless Brooklyn released a statement to ET Canada. It reads:

“Our deepest condolences to the family of Michael R. Davidson. A fire broke out tonight in the building where we were shooting our film. Our production was towards the end of our working day and had dozens of people working on site when our crew noticed that smoke was coming into our set and into other parts of the building from below us. As soon as we noticed smoke coming up into our set, our crew immediately alerted the fire department and began alerting residents of the building even as we evacuated our cast and crew.”

“To our great sorrow, we now know that a NYC firefighter lost his life battling the blaze that grew, and our hearts ache in solidarity with his family. New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world. We watched firsthand with astonishment as they charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day. The FDNY are real-life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration and gratitude.”