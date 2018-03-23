Crime
March 23, 2018 6:22 am

Peel Regional Police make 2nd arrest in death of 21-year-old Brampton man

By Staff The Canadian Press

Paviter Singh Bassi, 21, was assaulted in Brampton on March 19, 2018. He later died in hospital on March 20.

Peel Regional Police
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say they’ve made a second arrest in the killing of a 21-year-old man.

Peel Regional Police say they’ve charged 22-year-old Guryodh Singh Khattra with first-degree murder in the death of Paviter Singh Bassi.

Bassi was found Monday evening suffering from life-threatening injuries at an address in Brampton, and he died the next day in hospital.

Also on Tuesday, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Karanvir Singh Bassi with first-degree murder.

They say there’s no familial relationship between the two men, despite them sharing a last name.

Both Bassi and Khattra have appeared in court for bail hearings, and police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

