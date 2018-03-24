London’s Grand Theatre announces new season lineup

A hit British play touring the world will make its only Canadian stop at London’s Grand Theatre.

The National Theatre of Great Britain’s Barber Shop Chronicles will be on The Grand’s Spriet Stage in November.

The Grand Theatre announced details for the 2018-19 season on Thursday. They include well-known musicals Cabaret and Mama Mia.

The new year will also see the return of Vigilante, the popular rock musical about the Donnelly family massacre, which sold out last season.

This is the Grand’s most ambitious season to date, featuring 12 plays, eight on the main Spriet Stage, and four on the smaller McManus Stage.