Alberta Budget 2018

Politics
March 22, 2018 5:29 pm
Updated: March 22, 2018 5:46 pm

Highlights from Alberta Budget 2018

By The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Joe Ceci speaks to reporters at an embargoed news conference ahead of the Alberta budget being tabled Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Charles Taylor, Global News
A A

Alberta’s NDP government tabled its 2018-19 budget Thursday. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Total revenue of $47.9 billion against spending of $56.2 billion. Deficit of $8.8 billion after a $500-million cushion against low energy prices is factored in.
  • Fourth consecutive deficit run by Premier Rachel Notley’s government. The deficit was $6.4 billion in fiscal 2015 and $10.8 billion a year later. The current budget is on track for a $9.1-billion shortfall.

READ MORE: Alberta Budget 2018: What’s in it for Edmonton

  • The government projects deficits will fall from $8.8 billion this year, to $7.9 billion, to $7 billion, to $4.3 billion, to $4.1 billion and finally to a $700-million surplus by the spring of 2024.
  • Bitumen royalties are expected to fall to $1.8 billion in 2018-19 after spiking up to $2.4 billion this fiscal year.
  • Crude oil royalties are expected to continue to rise and hit $1 billion.
  • The take from income taxes is projected to rise, with $11.4 billion from personal income tax and $4.6 billion from corporations.
  • For the first time, cannabis revenue is being factored into the balance sheet. Recreational marijuana use becomes legal this year and Alberta expects to take in $26 million in taxes.
  • Education spending is rising to $8.4 billion from $7.8 billion as the province continues to fund growing enrolment while reducing school fees.
  • Advanced education spending is jumping to $6.1 billion from $5.5 billion. The province is extending its tuition freeze for students.
  • Alberta predicts the benchmark North American oil price, West Texas Intermediate, will average US$59 a barrel this year. It currently sits above US$64.
  • Compensation for public-sector workers is budgeted at $26.6 billion, about half of all government spending.
  • Over the next three years, $5.3 billion is to be spent on climate initiatives from transit projects to home efficiency programs.
  • The province plans to spend $16 million for school lunch programs for 30,000 students starting this fall. That’s up from $10 million in the current school year.
  • The Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped program is to grow by $62 million to $1.1 billion.
  • The government is spending $22 million more on affordable child- care spaces for a total of $393 million.
  • A salary freeze on non-union employees across the public sector is to be extended to September 2019.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Budget
Alberta budget 2018
Alberta Budget 2018 highlights
Alberta Government
Joe Ceci
NDP Government
Rachel Notley
What are the highlight's of Alberta's budget
What's in Alberta's budget

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News