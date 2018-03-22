Highlights from Alberta Budget 2018

Alberta’s NDP government tabled its 2018-19 budget Thursday. Here are some of the highlights:

Total revenue of $47.9 billion against spending of $56.2 billion. Deficit of $8.8 billion after a $500-million cushion against low energy prices is factored in.

Fourth consecutive deficit run by Premier Rachel Notley’s government. The deficit was $6.4 billion in fiscal 2015 and $10.8 billion a year later. The current budget is on track for a $9.1-billion shortfall.

