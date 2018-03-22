Peterborough driver charged after crashing pickup into building

A Peterborough woman faces impaired and theft charges following a late February motor vehicle collision.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Feb 26., police responded to Erskine Avenue after a pickup truck drove into a building.

Peterborough Police Service say when officers arrived on scene, they found a woman unconscious in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was still running.

She was taken to hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Police say a subsequent investigation determined the driver was under the influence of an unknown narcotic. Police also determined she was a suspect in a theft at a Lansdowne St. W. store earlier in the morning.

On Wednesday, the woman attended the police station where she was arrested and charged.

Leslie Patricia Swinnerton, 56, of Simons Ave., is charged with care or control while impaired (drug) and theft under $5,000.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.