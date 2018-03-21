Former Calgary politician Terry Lo pleads guilty to charges including child luring, will serve 2.5-year sentence 

Former Calgary politician Terry Lo will serve a two-and-a-half-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to two counts, including child luring and sexual touching of a minor.

Lo will serve his sentence at Alberta’s Bowden Institution, a medium security prison.

The sentence was a joint submission between the Crown and the defence team.

The defence told court Lo is open to counselling, that he has no past criminal history and hasn’t breached any of the conditions in the case.

Lo was charged with offences related to the sexual assault of a minor almost two years ago.

A teenage girl reported a sexual assault to Airdrie RCMP on Sept. 14, 2016.

Lo resigned as the Alberta Party candidate in Calgary-Glenmore in May 2015 for what he described as an “inappropriate” joke he posted online.

