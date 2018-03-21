Collision
March 21, 2018 12:00 pm

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Edmonton

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian in north Edmonton, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
A A

A man was sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police said the 48-year-old man was crossing Fort Road south of the Yellowhead Trail ramp in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle. The van was turning left onto Fort Road off the Yellowhead ramp.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northwest Edmonton

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no charges have been laid at this point.

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Edmonton collision
Edmonton pedestrian collision
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Fort Road
Pedestrian Collision
Yellowhead Trail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News