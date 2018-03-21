Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Edmonton

A man was sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in north Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Edmonton police said the 48-year-old man was crossing Fort Road south of the Yellowhead Trail ramp in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle. The van was turning left onto Fort Road off the Yellowhead ramp.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no charges have been laid at this point.