School bus drivers in communities east of Toronto walk off job

TORONTO – School bus drivers serving several communities east of Toronto are on strike after contract talks between Unifor and First Student Bowmanville broke off Tuesday night.

The walkout affects routes in the Durham, Durham Catholic, Kawartha Pine Ridge and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Boards.

Unifor Local 4268 says bargaining broke off shortly before the strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. over the key issues are of unpaid work hours and wages.

The drivers have been working without a contract since Aug. 31, 2017 and have been in a legal strike position since Dec. 10, 2017.

Parents are advised to visit the Student Transportation Services for Central Ontario and Durham Student Transportation Services websites for school listings and cancellation notices.

“It’s important that our kids get to school safely and that means well trained, responsible drivers,” said local president Debbie Montgomery.

Below is a list of schools affected by the strike.

Durham Catholic District School Board

Archbishop Denis O’Connor C.H.S

Father Joseph Venini C.S.

Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School

Monsignor John Pereyma C.S.S

Monsignor Paul Dwyer C.H.S.

Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School

Saint Paul Catholic School

Sir Albert Love C.S.

St Christopher C.S.

St Hedwig C.S.

St John Bosco C.S.

St John XXIII C.S.

St Joseph C.S. ‐ OSHAWA

St Kateri Tekakwitha CS

St Thomas Aquinas C.S.

Durham District School Board

Bobby Orr P.S.

College Hill P.S.

Coronation P.S.

Donald A. Wilson S. S

Eagle Ridge P.S.

Eastdale C.V.I.

Forest View PS

G.L. Roberts C.V.I.

Gordon B. Attersley P.S.

Harmony Heights P.S.

Jeanne Sauve P.S.

Kedron P.S.

Maxwell Heights S.S.

O’Neill C.V.I.

Pickering H.S.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau P.S.

Pringle Creek P.S.

R.S. McLaughlin C.V.I.

Roland Michener P.S.

Seneca Trail P.S.

Sherwood P.S.

Stephen G. Saywell P.S.

Sunset Heights P.S.

Woodcrest P.S

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board

Baltimore PS

Beatrice Strong PS

Bowmanville HS

C. R. Gummow PS

Central PS – Bowmanville

Charles Bowman PS

CIS – Campus (CIS) Bowmanville

Clarington Central SS

Clarke HS

Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Courtice Intermediate

Courtice North PS

Courtice SS

Dale Road Senior PS

Dr. G.J. MacGillivray

Dr. M.S. Hawkins Senior PS

Dr. Ross Tilley PS

Duke of Cambridge

Enniskillen PS

Grafton PS

Hampton Junior PS

Lydia Trull PS

M.J. Hobbs Senior PS

Newcastle PS

North Hope Central PS

Orono PS

Port Hope HS

Roseneath Centennial PS

S.T. Worden PS

Terry Fox PS

The Pines Senior PS

Vincent Massey PS