First Student Bowmanville bus drivers on strike

Students in Northumberland and Clarington who are on bus routes serviced by First Student Bowmanville will have to find another way to get to school

this morning.

Company bus drivers have been forced out on a strike as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, after negotiations between the company and Unifor Local 4268.

As a result, no school bus routes serviced by First Nation Bowmanville will run in Northumberland County, or the Municipality of Clarington, effective this morning.

In a statement from the union, Unifor says the company is still refusing to pay for the total time spent driving.

A representative from Unifor told CHEX News this is an ongoing industry issue.

She says drivers only get paid when there is a passenger on board, or when they’re doing their mandatory safety check before each route.

Pay varies for each driver. However, the rep says most get paid about $14/hr after the minimum wage hike.

CHEX News has reached out to First Student Bowmanville through the company’s media hotline for comment, but has yet to hear back.

At this point, no new talks are scheduled. In a release, STSCO says it’s hopeful talks will resume soon.

First Student Bowmanville operates approximately 90 bus routes, serving 27 Kawartha Pine Ridge DSB schools, and 9 PVCN Catholic DSB schools.

The company carries about 4,250 students to and from school on a daily basis.