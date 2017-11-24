First Student Canada school bus drivers in Durham region could go on strike next week

Parents might have to start planning for an alternate way for 10,000 students in Durham Region to get to school late next week.

The union representing drivers for First Student Canada has served its employer with a strike notice, effective at 12:01 a.m., Nov. 30.

“We hope to reach a fair deal with First Student as we know the service our drivers provide is vital to students and their families,” said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi in a release Friday.

“However, it’s simply unfair to expect school bus drivers to continue to accept subpar wages and do unpaid work.”

The union represents drivers at First Student Ajax and First Student Brooklin, who service around 10,000 students in the Durham region, including the Durham District School Board, the Durham Catholic District School Board and the Toronto District School Board in Ajax, Brock, Oshawa, Pickering, Scarborough, Scugog, Uxbridge and Whitby areas.

“Drivers assume responsibility for the safety of children while also navigating school buses through our communities, yet they remain at the bottom of the professional driver pay scale,” said Debbie Montgomery, president of Unifor Local 4268 in the same release. “School bus drivers deserve decent wages and working conditions and we’re not willing to settle for less from First Student.”

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) both issued letters to parents and guardians last week warning them of the possibility of a strike.

“In the event of a strike, there will be no school bus services on routes being serviced by this division, and this would mean that your child would be without school bus transportation service for the duration of the job action,” the board said.

The school boards have been told the school bus operator will not replace drivers, nor will the school board contact another bus company to service the routes.

Unifor said they will continue to negotiate with First Student until the strike deadline Thursday, “with the goal of reaching a fair contract.”

Below is a list of schools that may be impacted by a possible strike:

Toronto District School Board

Cedarbrook Jr PS

Centennial Road Jr PS

Cornell Jr PS

Corvette Jr PS

General Crerar PS

George B Little Jr PS

Poplar Road Jr PS

West Hill CI

William G Miller Jr PS

Toronto Catholic District School Board

St Agatha Catholic School

St Barbara Catholic School

St Barnabas Catholic School

St Bartholomew Catholic School

St Boniface Catholic School

St Brendan Catholic School

St Bolumba Catholic School

St Dominic savio Catholic School

St Edmund campion Catholic School

St ELizabeth seton Catholic School

St Florence Catholic School

St Lawrence Catholic School

St Malachy Catholic School

St Martin De Porres Catholic School

St Nicholas Catholic School

St Richard Catholic School

St Rose of Lima Catholic School

St Thomas More Catholic School

St Trsula Catholic School

Conseil scolaire de district catholique Centre-Sud

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Michel

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-de-Lalande

École secondaire catholique Père-Philippe Lamarche

—With files from David Shum