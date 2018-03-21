OPP release results from March break blitz

The OPP laid 39 distracted driving charges over the week of March break in their blitz to crack down on distracted driving.

Officers were targetting inattentive drivers after 83 people died in crashes blamed on distracted driving in Ontario last year. Twenty-six of those deaths were in western Ontario.

Officials are reminding everyone that inattentive driving remains the deadliest behaviour on the roads for the fifth consecutive year.