Ralph Peters quits Fox News, analyst says he is ashamed to work for ‘propaganda machine’

Fox News analyst Ralph Peters reportedly issued a scathing email to colleagues at the network over why he has decided to leave.

Buzzfeed reports the retired U.S. Army lieutenant-colonel said that he was “ashamed” to work for the network which is “assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law, while fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers.”

Peters said he was once proud to work for the network which once provided “a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices.”

He went on to say it has degenerated into “a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration destructive and ethically ruinous administration.”

Peters, who has been a frequent critic of former U.S. president Barack Obama, spent a decade working in U.S. intelligence.

He wrote that he was dismayed over the network’s constant attacks on the U.S. judicial system and law enforcement.

Peters ripped the network’s prime-time hosts for attacks on the FBI, the Justice Department, the courts, the intelligence community and Robert Mueller.

He said the network’s decision to dismiss the Russian investigations as a “nothing-burger” has left the U.S. with “an American president who is terrified of his counterpart in Moscow.”

In a statement issued to the New York Times, Fox News said it was “extremely proud of our top-rated prime-time hosts and all of our opinion programming.”

“Ralph Peters is entitled to his opinion despite the fact that he’s choosing to use it as a weapon in order to gain attention,” the network said.

Peters told the New York Times that the email was “intended for internal consumption,” adding: “I am not trying to grandstand. Fox was good to me for many years.”