Fox News says there may be a ‘coup in America’ — here’s what a coup actually is
Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested over the weekend that there may be a coup happening in America.
Watters claimed Saturday night that there’s evidence special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign has biased agents.
“We may now have proof the investigation was weaponized to destroy [Trump’s] presidency for partisan political purposes and to disenfranchise millions of American voters,” the host said. “Now if that is true, we have a coup on our hands in America.”
Later, while Watters interviewed Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, a banner reading “A coup in America?” appeared on screen.
During the interview, Conway indicated the investigation has been biased all along.
“The fix was in against Donald Trump from the beginning, and they were pro-Hillary,” she said.
The two were speaking of FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was removed from Mueller’s team for calling Trump an “idiot” in an October 2016 text message.
The coup comments spurred instant backlash online, with many accusing Fox News of being “irresponsible” by using the word “coup” without reason.
According to Oxford Dictionary, coup means: “A sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power by government.” BBC News explains a coup can involve things like taking over buildings, holding people hostage, and hacking state media.
Mueller’s probe, a state-funded look into whether there was collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 U.S. election, doesn’t fall into that definition. Several recent incidents do, though.
In 2013, for example, Egypt’s Mohamed Morsi was ousted as president and replaced by Gen. Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. Demonstrations and protests surrounding the forced swap of power led to many people killed.
A similar coup was attempted in Turkey in July 2016. The failed takeover still left 241 dead and another 2,194 injured.
Most recently, a de facto coup led to a change in power in Zimbabwe. The country’s army pressured former president Robert Mugabe to step down so Emmerson Mnangagwa could replace him.
— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press
