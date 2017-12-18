Fox News says there may be a ‘coup in America’ — here’s what a coup actually is

Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested over the weekend that there may be a coup happening in America.

Watters claimed Saturday night that there’s evidence special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign has biased agents.

“We may now have proof the investigation was weaponized to destroy [Trump’s] presidency for partisan political purposes and to disenfranchise millions of American voters,” the host said. “Now if that is true, we have a coup on our hands in America.”

Later, while Watters interviewed Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, a banner reading “A coup in America?” appeared on screen.

During the interview, Conway indicated the investigation has been biased all along.

“The fix was in against Donald Trump from the beginning, and they were pro-Hillary,” she said.

The two were speaking of FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was removed from Mueller’s team for calling Trump an “idiot” in an October 2016 text message.

The coup comments spurred instant backlash online, with many accusing Fox News of being “irresponsible” by using the word “coup” without reason.

Coup?! I cover wars. Militaries. Actual coups. Where citizens violently rise up and kill each other for power over each other. This is alarmingly irresponsible language, even for Fox. Inflammatory. Baseless. Dangerous. https://t.co/1tGrKZGfTR — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) December 17, 2017

“A coup in America?” This is incredibly irresponsible rhetoric. It’s no surprise that the same network that still denies Russian interference for Trump, also uses this kind of language to describe law enforcement efforts to uphold the law and our sovereignty. https://t.co/VUilAaAhAD — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) December 17, 2017

I’ve interviewed coup plotters, torture victims, generals, politicians they toppled & dozens whose lives were destroyed by actual coups & coup attempts This language is so dangerous for democracy—and it’s precisely what you see before purges (which Fox News hosts are advocating) pic.twitter.com/CAFvAZaNUj — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 17, 2017

According to Oxford Dictionary, coup means: “A sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power by government.” BBC News explains a coup can involve things like taking over buildings, holding people hostage, and hacking state media.

Mueller’s probe, a state-funded look into whether there was collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 U.S. election, doesn’t fall into that definition. Several recent incidents do, though.

In 2013, for example, Egypt’s Mohamed Morsi was ousted as president and replaced by Gen. Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. Demonstrations and protests surrounding the forced swap of power led to many people killed.

A similar coup was attempted in Turkey in July 2016. The failed takeover still left 241 dead and another 2,194 injured.

Most recently, a de facto coup led to a change in power in Zimbabwe. The country’s army pressured former president Robert Mugabe to step down so Emmerson Mnangagwa could replace him.

