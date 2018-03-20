N.S. RCMP arrest man who was allegedly driving and ‘drinking straight from a liquor bottle’

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving after they responded to a 911 call on Monday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., RCMP in Lunenburg, N.S., received a call about a possible impaired driver on the Conquerall Mills Road in Conquerall Mills, N.S.

Police say the concerned citizen called 911 after observing the driver of a Ford Escape swerving between lanes while drinking “straight from a liquor bottle.”

RCMP located the vehicle on Conquerall Mills Road where they stopped it and arrested the driver.

A 49-year-old man from Middlewood, N.S. was transported to the a nearby RCMP detachment where police say he provided breath samples that were nearly three times the legal limit.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on May 2.

RCMP say they are committed to improving road safety and encourages anyone who suspects a driver is impaired to call 911.