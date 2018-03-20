When to plan your camping trip for the 2018 summer season

Now that spring has arrived, the Saskatchewan Government is encouraging campers to start planning for the 2018 camping season.

Leading up to registration, SaskParks has been testing and fine-tuning the online Saskatchewan provincial park registration system to be as prepared-as-possible for the rush of the 2018 bookings.

“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks offer outdoor fun and relaxation,” Parks, Culture and Sports Minister Gene Makowsky said. “These provincial treasures contribute to the enviable quality of life we enjoy while preserving that same gift for future generations.”

Registration dates will begin on Monday, April 9 and will be spread out over a 12-day period.

Over the first two days of open registration, campers will be able to choose from multiple provincial campgrounds including Buffalo Pound, Douglas Park, Danielson Park, Blackstrap and Pike Lake.

For a full list of registration dates for all provincial parks, you can visit the SaskParks website.

The deadline to register for a seasonal campsite was Feb. 1, leaving only nightly camping available to the public.