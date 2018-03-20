Kingston Police explain cruiser in handicap parking spot

Kingston Police have offered an explanation and apology for one of their officers parking a cruiser in a handicap spot at a local coffee shop.

A photo taken over the weekend and widely shared on social media shows a police car in a handicap spot at a local Tim Hortons.

Kingston Police did offer up an explanation on Tuesday morning.

A photo of a cruiser in an accessible parking spot was circulated on social media. The officer made a quick stop after a lengthy collision investigation but missed the sign and deeply regrets the mistake. The cruiser was moved when a considerate citizen made the officer aware. — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) March 20, 2018

On Twitter, police wrote the officer involved had just come off a lengthy collision investigation and did not notice where he had parked.

“A photo of a cruiser in an accessible parking spot was circulated on social media,” read a post on the Kingston Police Twitter feed. “The officer made a quick stop after a lengthy collision investigation but missed the sign and deeply regrets the mistake. The cruiser was moved when a considerate citizen made the officer aware.”