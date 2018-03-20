Canada
March 20, 2018 8:54 am

Millarville racetrack horse riding arena roof collapses

By Online journalist  Global News

The roof of the riding arena at the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society in Millarville, Alta. collapsed Monday, March 19, 2018. Jill Croteau, Global News

Jill Croteau, Global News
The roof of the horse riding arena at the Millarville Racing and Agricultural Society in Millarville collapsed Monday.

The site around the arena has been secured, society president Brent Foster said in a press release Monday.

No people or animals were injured and the cause is under investigation, he added.

Foster said they are asking people to avoid the area around the arena.

The hall, Quonset, office and other buildings are still open, he said.

Millarville is about 30 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

— More to come…

