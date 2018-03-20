Crime
March 20, 2018

Surrey RCMP investigate fights at a local gas station

By News Anchor  CKNW

Surrey RCMP and paramedics treat a teenage stabbing victim

Courtesy of Shane MacKichan
Surrey RCMP say an underage house party got out of hand Monday evening near 88th Avenue and King George Boulevard, resulting in a number of fights that spilled over to a nearby gas station.

Police were called just after 10 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the chin but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Police questioned a person of interest at the scene and say their investigation continues.

