Surrey RCMP investigate fights at a local gas station
Surrey RCMP say an underage house party got out of hand Monday evening near 88th Avenue and King George Boulevard, resulting in a number of fights that spilled over to a nearby gas station.
Police were called just after 10 p.m.
A 14-year-old girl was stabbed in the chin but wasn’t seriously hurt.
Police questioned a person of interest at the scene and say their investigation continues.
