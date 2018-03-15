Crime
March 15, 2018 10:39 pm

RCMP investigates reported stabbing near Surrey high school

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW

Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported stabbing of a youth male near Enver Creek Secondary School.

Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported stabbing that happened near a high school on Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the RCMP received calls about the reported incident near Enver Creek Secondary School at around noon on Wednesday.

According to Sturko, calls reported that a teen boy had been stabbed in the area of 88th Avenue and 142nd Street.

Sturko said the victim was treated in hospital.

No more details are being released at this time.

