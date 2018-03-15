RCMP investigates reported stabbing near Surrey high school

Surrey RCMP are investigating a reported stabbing that happened near a high school on Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said the RCMP received calls about the reported incident near Enver Creek Secondary School at around noon on Wednesday.

According to Sturko, calls reported that a teen boy had been stabbed in the area of 88th Avenue and 142nd Street.

Sturko said the victim was treated in hospital.

No more details are being released at this time.