Surrey RCMP are appealing to the public after a stabbing

Surrey Mounties are asking the public to help solve a weekend stabbing.

RCMP were called to a home on 86 Ave. and 152 St. at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov 18 by BC Ambulance.

According to release from police, a 25-year-old man was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

It doesn’t say what his current condition is in hospital.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigating stabbing near Newton Rec Centre

Officers say it appeared an altercation broke out at a gathering, but everybody had left before police arrived.

They add it appears those involved know each other.

Mounties are asking anybody with any information on what happened there that night to call Surrey RCMP, or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.