November 12, 2017 8:38 pm

Surrey RCMP investigating stabbing near Newton Rec Centre

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

Police say it's still unclear if the victim knew his attackers.

Shane MacKichan
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Surrey this afternoon.

Surrey RCMP said it happened near 72nd Avenue and King George Boulevard — but the victim managed to make it to the Newton Recreation Centre looking for help.

Police are now looking for two suspects, a white male and a second man with darker skin.

Investigators say it’s unclear if the victim knew his attackers.

Global News