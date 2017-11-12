Surrey RCMP investigating stabbing near Newton Rec Centre
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Surrey this afternoon.
Surrey RCMP said it happened near 72nd Avenue and King George Boulevard — but the victim managed to make it to the Newton Recreation Centre looking for help.
Police are now looking for two suspects, a white male and a second man with darker skin.
Investigators say it’s unclear if the victim knew his attackers.
