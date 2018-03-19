Alberta man charged with second-degree murder in death of 32-year-old son

A 59-year-old man from Leduc County has been charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains in connection with the death of his 32-year-old son.

On Monday, the RCMP said an autopsy determined Mohammad Ayaghchi was the victim of a homicide.

Ayaghchi’s body was found by police at a rural property in Leduc County last week. Police said officers were called to a home on March 15 at about 10:40 p.m. after getting a report that a man had been shot. Ayaghchi’s body was discovered outside the residence.

Hossein Ayaghchi was arrested at the time; police said they weren’t looking for other suspects. The father of the victim has been remanded into custody and will be appear in Leduc Provincial Court on March 29.