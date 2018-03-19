Coming to Halifax council: chickens, Ceasfire funding and councillor code of conduct

Halifax Regional Council is back in session after a week break and it’s set to deal with a number of issues that should be familiar to Halifax — including the always contentious debate around chickens in the municipality.

Here are some of the issues heading to council on Tuesday that are worth watching.

Alderney Ferry schedule

On Tuesday, council will examine whether or not to continue the 15-minute frequency of the Alderney-Halifax ferry until at least May 28.

The motion isn’t a permanent solution for the year as that will be determined during the fiscal budget process on March 28 — instead, it’ll function as a stop gap.

If the motion were to be voted down on Tuesday, then the 15-minute frequency of the ferry would end on April 1, causing Haligonians to have confusing or incorrect travel information until transit’s quarterly adjustment date in May.

Staff say that if passed, the motion will ensure that travellers aren’t left in the dark.

Chickens

If you’ve ever wanted to own a chicken in the Halifax Regional Municipality, you might get your chance.

Coun. David Hendsbee is bringing a motion forward that will ask for a staff report to examine permitting all regions of the HRM the ability to house chickens or hens if they choose.

Currently, residents in areas outside of metro Halifax are not allowed to keep their own egg-laying chickens.

Code of conduct, round two

Coun. Tony Mancini wants to add teeth to the municipality’s code of conduct.

He has brought forward a motion requesting a staff report on requiring an annual personal review of the code of conduct. If that sounds familiar, it is because it is.

Halifax council has been here before, having discussed the issue and then soundly defeating the motion in 2017.

But Mancini seems to think that now is the time to reintroduce the topic after the council has “debated a few high-profile incidents involving the conduct of elected officials.”

He seems to be referring to council’s decision in February to censure Coun. Matt Whitman for violating the council’s code of conduct.

At the very least, Mancini may not be alone in his willingness to revisit the topic.

After Whitman’s censure, Mayor Mike Savage expressed interest in revisiting the topic. He’d previously helped vote down the motion last year.

“I’m prepared to revisit the concept of [an integrity commissioner],” he said.

“There is frustration that we end up back here too often.”

Ceasefire funding

The funding of a community group that works to stop violence in the Halifax Regional Municipality will be on the line at Tuesday’s council meeting.

A staff report in front of council does not recommend that the city continue to fund Ceasefire Halifax, but rather roll some of the organization’s components into pre-existing youth programs.

Instead, city staff have recommended that council explore outside funding to support programs like Ceasefire.

Funding for the organization from the provincial government will be cut off at the end of March.