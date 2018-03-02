Dartmouth business group wants increased ferry service to continue

The Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission wants increased ferry service between Dartmouth and the Halifax peninsula to continue.

“It’s important because we’re part of the city, it’s what connects the two downtowns. It would be like if we could put a sidewalk across. It’s how pedestrians go from one downtown to the other,” said Tim Rissesco, the organization’s executive director.

Businesses have stayed open longer on the weekends and have been able to attract more customers because of the increase, he said.

In the response to closures of the Macdonald Bridge for the Big Lift project, an extra ferry crew was added to increase the frequency of ferry crossings between Dartmouth and the Halifax peninsula on the Alderney Ferry route as an interim measure. Operating hours on weekends increased as well.

Since that Halifax Transit service change began in 2015, ridership increased by 47 per cent.

WATCH: The Macdonald Bridge re-decking project has finished in Halifax

Now, ferry crossings occur every 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays.

Coun. Sam Austin, who represents residents in Dartmouth where the Alderney Ferry connects to, said he wants the increased service to continue.

That could cost about $550,000, which “for the average homeowner, it would be $2.12 a year, so less than one ride across.”

The decision rests with municipal councillors; they’re set to debate it and other wish list items on March 28.

“The feeling around the room is not unanimous on it because I know that some councillors are very concerned about the potential tax increase that’s coming,” Austin said.

Rissesco said the campaign to have the increased service continue will include a written petition and the group meeting with councillors next week.