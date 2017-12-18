Ceasefire Halifax makes funding pitch to police commissioners board

An organization that focuses on mediation with high-risk people is trying to secure funding in an attempt to continue their work of helping to prevent crime.

Funding for the program from the Federal Government is set to expire at the end of the month while the province will only provide funding for the group until the end of March.

Members of Ceasefire Halifax pitched Halifax’s police board of commissioners for funding on Monday in an attempt to secure funding from a consortium of partners in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Options range from $2.3 million to more than $3 million over a three-year period.

“All programs are worthy of exploring funding. It’s just, who’s going to fund it? Whether it’s the municipality, whether it’s the provincial government, whether it’s the federal government, whether it’s not-for-profit organizations, and other funding sources and grants,” said Steve Craig, chair of the Board of Police Commissioners.

A solution wasn’t found on Monday but did ask for a staff report on the matter for Halifax Regional Council to decide.

Ceasefire Halifax was created in response to multiple shootings in Halifax’s North Preston Community in 2011 and the organization’s program manager says they have made a difference in preventing crime.

“Doesn’t everyone deserve to feel safe in their communities? Doesn’t everyone deserve to be able to walk along safe streets? I think everybody does,” said Mel Lucas.

The majority of the individuals who we work with are individuals who have fallen through the cracks.

The staff report is expected to arrive early next year.

— with files from Steve Silva