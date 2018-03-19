Gerald Stanley’s gun charges case adjourned until April

Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley did not appear in North Battleford court Monday to answer to improper storage of gun charges, though he wasn’t required to be present.

Defence lawyer Scott Spencer appeared in court via phone. The case was adjourned until April.

READ MORE: Police watchdog launches probe into RCMP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

Stanley was charged by RCMP in November 2016 with two counts of unsafe storage of firearms.

The charges were laid following the fatal shooting of Colten Boushie, 22, in July 2016.

According to attorney Mark Brayford, who is not associated with the case, Stanley could face a maximum jail term of five years, but that is highly unlikely.

Brayford said a conditional discharge is the most common penalty.

“If you get a conditional discharge, you are being convicted, but if you comply with the terms of probation, typically for about a year, then you would not have a criminal record thereafter,” Brayford said.

Brayford added the accused is often given a conditional discharge if they have no prior convictions.

Stanley could also face a fine or a firearms probation.

READ MORE: Crown won’t appeal acquittal in rural shooting of Colten Boushie

Last month, a jury found Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in Boushie’s death.

The Crown announced earlier this month there is no legal basis to appeal the verdict.