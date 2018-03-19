Fog advisory issued for Edmonton region and central Alberta

A fog advisory was issued for the Edmonton region, including the city, and much of central Alberta on Monday morning.

The advisory stretched from the Athabasca region in the north all the way through central Alberta to just north of Calgary and included the foothills region (Drayton Valley, Rocky Mountain House, Cochrane areas) and the eastern Alberta badlands (Drumheller, Coronation, Hanna areas.)

Environment Canada said an area of dense fog has begun to form and in some areas, near-zero visibility is expected or occurring.

The national weather agency said dense fog with near-zero visibility will likely persist until later Monday morning.

Heavy Fog for your Monday commute folks! East, North and West of Edmonton area.. Drive with extra caution. #yegtraffic Story continues below — Daintre Christensen (@Daintre_) March 19, 2018

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, drivers should turn on their headlights and maintain a safe following distance.

READ MORE: Spring weather forecast 2018 — What Canadians can expect from coast-to-coast

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton, and #abroads across the rest of Alberta.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Fog advisories are issued when near-zero visibility in fog are expected or occurring.