March 18, 2018 7:01 pm

Plane with landing gear problem lands safely at YLW

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News
A plane with a landing gear problem has landed safely at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

At 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Flair Airlines flight 310 to Vancouver took off and had difficulties retracting its landing gear, according to a news release issued by the airport.

As a precaution, emergency response personnel stood by while the aircraft returned to YLW and landed safely at 2:19 p.m.

Passengers are being re accommodated by Flair Airlines.

