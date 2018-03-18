York University says it’s ready to go back to bargaining table

York University officials say they are ready to go back to the bargaining table with the union representing the over 3,000 contract workers currently on strike.

The university said there has been no movement since CUPE 3903 rejected three offers the school had proposed on March 13, but that the union said an agreement is possible if both parties returned to the table.

READ MORE: Contract staff represented by CUPE begin strike at York University

“A few minutes ago, the university reached out to the mediator to request that he inform CUPE 3903 that we are prepared to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday, March 20,” the university said in a statement released Sunday.

Contract workers went on strike March 5 after what the university had said was its “best offer.”

READ MORE: Man gets blocked from crossing York U picket line after receiving emergency call to pick up girlfriend

“In the interest of our students, York believes it is important to return to the table to hear CUPE’s proposals to reach a resolution,” the statement continued.

The union tweeted later Sunday afternoon acknowledging the university’s request to resume discussions.

“We have heard [that] York may be willing to come back to the bargaining table this week. It’s about time! More details to come.”

We have heard the York may be willing to come back to the bargaining table this week. It's about time! More details to come. #yorkustrike #CUPE3903 — CUPE 3903 (@cupe3903comms) March 18, 2018

Workers have been without a contract since it expired on Aug. 31, 2017.

—With files from David Shum