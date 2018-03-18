One man in life-threatening condition following southeast Calgary crash

A single vehicle crash in southeast Calgary has sent one person to hospital and forced police to close off the area to drivers.

Emergency crews were called to 52 St. and 130 Ave. S.E. at 7:57 a.m. Sunday for reports of a car that had hit a pole.

The driver of the vehicle, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

It is still unclear what caused the crash, but police said poor road conditions may have been a factor. They are reminding Calgarians to slow down and drive with the winter conditions in mind.

The Calgary Police Service Traffic Unit had shut down the 52 St. between 126 Ave. and 130 Ave. in both directions to investigate. The road has since reopened.