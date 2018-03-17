World
March 17, 2018 5:35 pm

Police identify 4 victims in Florida bridge collapse

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: At least 6 dead in Miami bridge collapse as officials seek answers

Miami-Dade Police are releasing the names of three victims pulled from the rubble of a Miami bridge that collapsed two days earlier.

The three were found Saturday in vehicles that were removed from the debris of the pedestrian bridge that fell Thursday at Florida International University.

READ MORE: 2 vehicles, 3 bodies removed from collapsed Florida bridge debris

They are 57-year-old Oswald Gonzalez, 53-year-old Alberto Arias and 60-year-old Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60. Police also released the identity of victim Navarro Brown, who died at a hospital shortly after the accident.

The bridge was under construction when it collapsed onto a major highway, killing at least six people. Authorities say at least four more vehicles remain entangled in the rubble.

WATCH: Florida bridge collapse survivor questions why roadway wasn’t closed during structural testing

Investigators are still trying to determine why the bridge failed.

