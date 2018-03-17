Ugo Fredette, accused in murders of former partner and senior, pleads guilty to minor charges

Ugo Fredette, who is facing two murder charges, appeared in a Saint-Jérôme court Friday, where he entered a guilty plea in connection with minor charges relating to his flight from police.

The 42-year-old Saint-Eustache man pled guilty to charges of dangerous driving, flight from police, possession of a stolen vehicle and obstruction of justice.

He was sentenced to three months in prison and is banned from driving for two years.

Fredette will remain in detention pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 13 in connection with the Sept. 2017 death of his former partner, 41-year-old Véronique Barbe, as well as the death of 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse.

Fredette was initially accused of second-degree murder in the death of Barbe but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder in October.

He stands accused of second-degree murder in the death of Lacasse, whose car police believe Fredette stole after Barbe’s body was discovered in the family home in St-Eustache on Sept. 14.

At the time, Lacasse was reported missing from the Lachute area, setting off a massive search. His body was later found along a dirt road in Arundel.

Fredette was arrested in Ontario, and later transferred back into the custody of Quebec Provincial Police.

