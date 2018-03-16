Two N.B. men charged with the murder of Wayne Rattray plead guilty to manslaughter

Two men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a robbery gone awry two years ago in northwestern New Brunswick that left one man dead and his home and truck destroyed by fire.

Kurt Andrew Hudnut-Pelletier and James Andrew Melanson, both of Moncton, were originally charged with first-degree murder but changed their pleas Friday in the Court of Queens Bench in Woodstock.

Wayne Rattray, 59, was reported missing on March 2, 2016 after his home was destroyed by fire.

His pickup truck was found burning on March 7, about 25 kilometres away.

Rattray’s body was discovered about two months later more than 150 kilometres away on an island in the Renous River.

In court Friday, Judge Fred Ferguson read from an agreed statement of facts that said the two accused were doing drugs with a friend on March 1, 2016 and discussed places they could rob to get money and drugs, including the home of Rattray.

The next night the two men broke into a hunting camp but found little to steal, so they went to Rattray’s home and confronted him.

The statement said the two men beat Rattray in an effort to get him to provide the location of a possible stash of money and cocaine.

He was then taken to a gravel pit in his truck where he was beaten so badly that he died from his injuries.

The body was left there for a time, but they returned, and with the help of Luke Frank Ellick of Three Brooks they pushed the body off a bridge, into the Renous River.

Ellick earlier pleaded guilty to break and enter and accessory after the fact to murder, and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Hudnut-Pelletier and Melanson were to have stood trial on first-degree murder last year, but efforts to get a bilingual jury fell short of getting enough people.

A third attempt would have begun in May.

Ferguson said the change of pleas provides a degree of certainty for everyone involved.

“It’s never easy to plead guilty to homicide,” he told the court.

Ferguson asked both men if they were certain of their pleas.

“Yes sir,” Hudnut-Pelletier said, dressed in a dark blue suit.

“Yes, your honour,” Melanson replied, wearing a grey top. He had the words “respect” and “loyalty” tattooed on his face.

Outside the court, Linda Leach, the sister of Wayne Rattray, said the last two years have been difficult.

“They took his life in a miserable way, which was unnecessary,” she said.

Leach said she just plans to take one day at a time.

Hudnut-Pelletier and Melanson are to be sentenced on May 28.