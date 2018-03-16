Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji ordered to stand trial in death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji

TORONTO – Prosecutors say a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his wife has been ordered to stand trial.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

READ MORE: Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering prominent doctor wife denied bail

A Crown lawyer in the case says a date has not yet been picked for the start of the trial and Shamji is scheduled to return to court April 6.

Fric-Shamji, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen Nov. 30, 2016.

WATCH: Vigil held at Queen’s Park to remember Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji and victims of domestic abuse

The 40-year-old’s strangled and beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto the following day.

Police arrested Shamji, her husband of 12 years, the day after that.

READ MORE: Friend of Elana Fric-Shamji remembers fear after Toronto doctor went missing

Prior to his arrest Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

Social media posts depicted the couple as having a blissful family life, but police said shortly after Fric-Shamji’s death that the relationship had been troubled.