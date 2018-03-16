Crime
March 16, 2018 12:48 pm

Toronto neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji ordered to stand trial in death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji

By Staff The Canadian Press

Mohammed Shamji appears in a court sketch from August 30, 2016.

Pam Davies
A A

TORONTO – Prosecutors say a Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his wife has been ordered to stand trial.

Dr. Mohammed Shamji is charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to human remains in the death of Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, the mother of his three children.

READ MORE: Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering prominent doctor wife denied bail

A Crown lawyer in the case says a date has not yet been picked for the start of the trial and Shamji is scheduled to return to court April 6.

Fric-Shamji, a family physician at Scarborough Hospital, was last seen Nov. 30, 2016.

WATCH: Vigil held at Queen’s Park to remember Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji and victims of domestic abuse


Story continues below

The 40-year-old’s strangled and beaten body was found in a suitcase by the side of a road north of Toronto the following day.

Police arrested Shamji, her husband of 12 years, the day after that.

READ MORE: Friend of Elana Fric-Shamji remembers fear after Toronto doctor went missing

Prior to his arrest Shamji worked at Toronto Western Hospital and was a faculty member at the University of Toronto.

Social media posts depicted the couple as having a blissful family life, but police said shortly after Fric-Shamji’s death that the relationship had been troubled.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Elana Fric Shamji
Elana Fric Shamji Murder
Mohammed Shamji
Mohammed Shamji Trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News