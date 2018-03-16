Alleged drunk driver drives to police station to visit friend in custody: RCMP

RCMP have charged a 27-year-old man after he allegedly drove drunk to a police station.

Police say the man showed up at the Antigonish RCMP detachment shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, hoping to release a friend who was in police custody.

Police say their investigation has determined that the “heavily intoxicated man” was driving his 2008 Pontiac Wave when he arrived at the detachment.

Police say he was on conditions not to consume alcohol.

Michael Taylor Pinkham is now facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit, public intoxication and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Pinkham is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on April 4.

RCMP say they are committed to improving road safety through an ongoing effort to remove impaired drivers from the road.

If you suspect a driver is impaired, you are urged to call 911.