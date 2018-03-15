Lawyer of serial child rapist in the Lower Mainland wants a new trial for his client

The lawyer of a convicted serial child rapist in the Lower Mainland said his client deserves a new trial.

On Thursday, the lawyer of Ibata Hexamer said he wants his client’s 2013 guilty plea to be ruled as invalid, the conviction to be set aside, and a new trial for Hexemer because his client’s Charter Rights were breached in the investigation.

Hexamer’s lawyer told the B.C. Court of Appeal that his client’s mother was visited by police posing as people doing a survey of local beer establishments. His lawyer said she was persuaded to lick the envelope with her answers ‘”for good luck,” which investigators used to link with DNA at the scene of the sexual assaults he committed between 1995 to 2009.

During his trial, Hexamer changed lawyers on numerous occasions. At his sentencing hearing, he defended his actions by saying he committed his crimes in what he called a “non-conscious state.”

In 2016, Hexamer was given an indefinite prison sentence after he was convicted of sexually assaulting four young girls over a 14-year timeline.

In 1995, he assaulted a 13-year old girl in the stairwell of Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary School in Vancouver. Hexamer attacked two young girls at knife-point in 2007, and in 2009, he attacked a six-year-old girl in Surrey.

Before his arrest in 2010, Hexamer was a political organizer for Vancouver civic party COPE, and worked for the NDP in the Vancouver-Centre riding in the 2006 election.