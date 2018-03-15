Crime
March 15, 2018 5:44 pm

Calls for inquiry into Tina Fontaine’s death grow louder

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press

Tina Fontaine was found dead in the Red River on Aug. 17, 2014

File / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government is facing another call for a public inquiry into the death of an Indigenous girl whose body was found in Winnipeg’s Red River.

Chief Derrick Henderson of Sagkeeng First Nation, where Tina Fontaine grew up, says only a public inquiry can examine all the issues that contributed to her death.

READ MORE: Raymond Cormier found not guilty in death of Tina Fontaine

Tina left for Winnipeg in the summer of 2014, soon became sexually exploited, and ran away from a youth shelter and hotels where social workers had placed her.

WATCH: Reaction following not guilty verdict in Raymond Cormier trial

Her body was discovered nine days after she disappeared, and the man accused of killing her was found not guilty in February.

Manitoba Justice Minister Heather Stefanson says the province will rely on a review of Tina’s death, already underway, by the provincial children’s advocate.

READ MORE: Crown will not appeal verdict in Raymond Cormier trial

The Opposition New Democrats say that review is unlikely to shed as much light on what happened as a public inquiry.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Manitoba Government
Raymond Cormier
Raymond Cormier not guilty
Sagkeeng First Nation
Tina Fontaine
Tina Fontaine dead
Tina Fontaine inquiry

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News