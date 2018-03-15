$22K not missing from Peterborough Farmers Market: Audit

Allegations of missing money at the Peterborough Farmers Market have been proven false.

A financial audit of the Peterborough District Farmers Market Association (PDFMA) by McColl Turner LLP shows $22,000 is accounted for.

In a release, the PDFMA says it takes false claims very seriously and it felt it was necessary to conduct the audit for its 2016 fiscal year.

It also called the process “costly and very time-consuming.”

The Farmers Market made recent headlines when it tried to remove seven of its vendors. Those vendors claimed they were being punished for wanting changes to how the market was run. In January, a closed-door meeting was held to determine if those vendors would be ousted. The PDFMA board alleged those vendors made disparaging remarks against its other vendors.

Since then one vendor, Sax Lynn Francisco, was removed from the market, while the fate of the other six is still up in the air.

The PDFMA said it will continue to work with McColl Turner as its official financial auditor.

Its 2017 financial records have been submitted for an audit.

The Peterborough Farmers Market runs every Saturday morning in the Morrow Building during winter months, and in the Peterborough Memorial Centre parking lot from spring through fall.