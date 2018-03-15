Pajamas on the mind of Saskatchewan’s latest lottery millionaire

Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire had a laugh when he remembered his first thought after finding out he won $1.5 million on a lottery ticket.

“I’m going to buy a new pair of pajamas,” said Gunther Appl, from Saskatoon.

“I have no idea why that was the first thing that popped into my head, but it was.”

READ MORE: $1M Lotto 6-49 prize claimed by Saskatoon couple

Appl won the top prize in the Super Set for Life Scratch ‘n Win, but didn’t realize it at first.

“I scratched my ticket and then checked it on the WCLC Mobile App,” he said.

“I saw the first couple numbers and thought, ‘Great, I won $1,500!’”

That changed once his son looked at the ticket.

“When my son looked at the ticket, he said, ‘Excuse me, there’s an extra comma in this number!’” Appl said with a laugh.

“We couldn’t believe it!”

Along with new pajamas, Appl plans on spending time with his family and perhaps doing some travelling.