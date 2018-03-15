Police charge a Calgary man in hotel sexual assault

Calgary police have charged a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in October 2017.

On Oct. 12, 2017, Police said they were called to the Canada’s Best Value Inn on 5307 Macleod Trail S.W. for a report that a guest had been sexually assaulted in her room.

The victim had been communicating with a man through text messaging and “thought the man was someone she had previously been speaking with through social media,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The victim let the man into her room thinking it was the person she had met online, police said. The man then sexually assaulted the women and fled the hotel.

Police said they later determined the man was a hotel employee and “may have obtained the victim’s phone number through the hotel guest registration information.”

Police add they aren’t sure how the man got a hold of the victim’s internet conversations to pose as an online acquaintance “or if it was a matter of assumption or coincidence.”

Jatinder Pal Singh Brar, 27, of Calgary, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

He will appear in court on April 24.