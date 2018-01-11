Man charged in connection with sexual assault at Calgary Dairy Queen

A man has been charged after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted at a Dairy Queen in Calgary.

Police said at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, a 16-year-old employee was cleaning out the men’s washroom at the restaurant when she was approached by a man who claimed he wanted to use the facilities.

She left and began cleaning the women’s washroom. It’s alleged the man followed her and began touching her, while holding his hand over her mouth.

In a Tuesday media release, police said the victim “was able to loosen his grip over her mouth and scream for help.”

Police said that’s when a coworker entered the bathroom and the suspect fled the restaurant.

In a statement Thursday, police said a suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Colin Phillip Bull Shields, 23, is charged with one count each of forcible confinement and sexual assault.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.