70-year-old woman airlifted to hospital after being hit at South Surrey intersection

A 70-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in South Surrey on Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle struck the woman at about 1:30 p.m., as she crossed the street in the intersection of Martin Drive and Southmere Crescent.

The eastbound vehicle was turning left when the crash happened.

We're on scene of a pedestrian involved collision in South Surrey – Southmere Crescent and Martin Drive. The pedestrian is believed to be in critical condition. Roads will be closed in the area while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/ktaJijar7x
— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) March 14, 2018

An RCMP news release said that the driver remained at the scene.

An Air Ambulance took the woman to hospital in critical condition, police added.

The incident is being investigated by the Surrey RCMP Traffic Unit and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation team.

Traffic is expected to be affected for some time as investigators look into the incident.

