Man in critical condition after being struck by unmarked police SUV in Squamish

A pedestrian remains in critical condition in hospital Wednesday morning after being struck by an unmarked RCMP SUV in Squamish Tuesday night.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has now been called in to investigate.

Police say an officer with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was travelling in a grey unmarked SUV when they were involved in the collision with the pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 99 and Garibaldi Way around 10:30 p.m.

The RCMP officer was working, but was not responding to a call. They notified dispatch of the incident and then began to provide medical assistance.

B.C. Ambulance was called and the pedestrian, a man in his late 20s, was rushed to hospital.

No one else was injured.

Highway 99 was closed for some time overnight but has since re-opened.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO BC at 1-855-446-8477.