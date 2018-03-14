Kingston’s best young skaters to compete in Ontario Figure Skating championships

Many of the best young skaters in the province will converge on Kingston this weekend for the Ontario Figure Skating championships.

Members of the local Fort Henry Figure Skating Club look forward to performing in front of family and friends.

“I’m really excited” said 15-year-old Tess Overvelde. “I’m hoping to do really well this weekend because it’s in my hometown. If I don’t do well, that’s still OK because it’s a learning process.”

Emelie Parson will compete in the Ladies Gold division and will strive to do better than last year.

“I placed 10th last year so my goal this time around is to place in the top five. I don’t feel any added pressure because it’s being held in Kingston. It could be helpful because people you know will be there to watch and encourage you,” said the 15-year old Parson.

The Fort Henry Figure Skating Club based out of CFB Kingston (Canadian Forces Base) has qualified five skaters for the provincial event. Head coach Sharon Nixon says for such a small club, that’s a feather in everyone’s cap.

Another one of her skaters to qualify is 15-year-old Karisa Wang.

“I’m so happy to be able to qualify because it’s here in my hometown,” said Wang.

“My main goal for this weekend is to try my best and hopefully, I can get on the podium but my main goal is to do my best, have fun, gain some valuable skating experience.”

The Ontario championships will be held at the Kingston Invista Centre. There’s no admission so spectators are encouraged to come out and watch some of Canada’s future figure-skating stars.