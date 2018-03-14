Police report string of break and enters at Saunby Street student housing

Student housing near Western University was targetted in a string of break and enters earlier this month.
London police say they received five reports between March 2 and March 8, in the area of Saunby Street near Western Road.
Officers say the homes, known to be off-campus student housing, were entered through basement windows and targeted bedrooms.
London police are reminding people to keep doors and windows locked at all times, and to be vigilant of ones surroundings. They also want to people to report all suspicious activity to police.
