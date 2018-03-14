Halifax police officer honoured for saving woman’s life while on vacation

A Halifax Regional Police officer has been honoured for helping to save a woman’s life.

Sgt. Nancy Rudback was on vacation and traveling through Pearson International Airport in Toronto in February 2017 when she noticed a kerfuffle in the immigration area.

READ: How Halifax police used a stuffed animal to make you like them more

It turns out that a woman, who was in front of Rudback while waiting in line for security screening, was lying on the ground, suffering from a cardiac event.

Rudback immediately went to the collapsed woman and began CPR.

“It was obvious what needed to be started,” Rudback told Global News. “It was obvious she was in distress.”

WATCH: ‘Yesterday was a good shift’: Halifax police help deliver baby girl

Shortly after Rudback started CPR, two United States immigration officers grabbed an AED (automated external defibrillator) and all three worked to revive the woman.

Once emergency personal arrived at the airport and took over care of the woman, Rudback left, not knowing what happened or if the woman made out alright.

When she arrived back from vacation, Rudback says she inquired about the woman’s condition and found out she had survived.

“For me, coming home and finding out it had worked was what was really nice,” she said.

READ MORE: Baby delivered in middle of Halifax bridge gives mom, paramedics New Year’s surprise

On Tuesday, St. John Ambulance presented Rudback with the LifeSaving Award for her quick thinking, which “undoubtedly helped save” the woman’s life.

“Its nice,” said Rudback of receiving the award during a special ceremony in Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais’ office. “Not necessary, but certainly was nice.”