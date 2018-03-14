Weather
March 14, 2018 8:50 am

Messy weather expected for Thursday and Friday

Some messy weather is expected to hit the city starting Thursday.

It will be a messy couple of days in Calgary.

Environment Canada (EC) issued a special weather statement Wednesday warning of rain, freezing rain and snow for Thursday and Friday.

“At this time, there is still uncertainty as to where the highest amounts of precipitation will fall,” EC said in a news release Wednesday.  “It is likely that travel will be impacted along portions of the Trans-Canada Highway and the QE2 Highway.”

The weather statement also covers some parts of southern Alberta.

A complete list of EC statements are available here.

 

 

