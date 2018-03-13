Calgarians should plan for another dump of snow this week

Don’t put away your snow shovel or your winter coat just yet because Calgary could receive up to 12 centimetres of snow between the mid-morning hours of Thursday and early Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to remain around freezing throughout this weather event which will result in heavy, wet snow hitting the area. In addition, visibility could be reduced when the heaviest snow is expected during the middle of the day on Thursday.

READ MORE: Calgary sees snowiest start to March on record

March is on average the snowiest month of the year in Calgary. So far this March, Calgary has already received 18.3 centimetres of snow, just four centimetres shy of the average monthly total.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for IOS and Android.