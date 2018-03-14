Nor’Easter leaves tens of thousands of Nova Scotians without power

Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians were left in the dark Wednesday morning after a powerful winter storm whipped through the province Tuesday night

Environment Canada clocked wind gusts as high as 82 km/hr in the Halifax Metro Area.

As of 9:00am on Wednesday, Nova Scotia Power’s outage map listed more than 37,000 customers without power across the province. Thousands of those in the Dartmouth area.

The utility says they have more than 700 people working on restoration efforts.

The strong winds resulted in down trees throughout the municipality.

Morning #Halifax #NovaScotia! It’s still windy out there! Snow has now changed over to rain. The Nor’Easter did leave some damage around the municipality. Some down trees and branches. More coming up on @globalhalifax News Morning! pic.twitter.com/rKft9Ie9tX — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) March 14, 2018

The high winds also caused some damge to the entrance of St. Matthew’s United Church on Barrington Street. Knocked over pillars closed parts of the sidewalk.

Part of steeple at St. Matthews Church on Barrington Street has also blown over because of high winds. Use caution in the area @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/JGYCp0ZxVD — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) March 14, 2018

Overall Environment Canada says the Halifax metro area received about 13cm of snow before changing over to rain early Wednesday morning.