Nor’Easter leaves tens of thousands of Nova Scotians without power
Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians were left in the dark Wednesday morning after a powerful winter storm whipped through the province Tuesday night
Environment Canada clocked wind gusts as high as 82 km/hr in the Halifax Metro Area.
As of 9:00am on Wednesday, Nova Scotia Power’s outage map listed more than 37,000 customers without power across the province. Thousands of those in the Dartmouth area.
The utility says they have more than 700 people working on restoration efforts.
The strong winds resulted in down trees throughout the municipality.
The high winds also caused some damge to the entrance of St. Matthew’s United Church on Barrington Street. Knocked over pillars closed parts of the sidewalk.
Overall Environment Canada says the Halifax metro area received about 13cm of snow before changing over to rain early Wednesday morning.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.