NDP MP Don Davies passes on Vancouver mayoral race to focus on federal politics

Vancouver-based MP Don Davies has said “thanks, but no thanks” to the idea of running for mayor in October’s municipal election.

The NDP politician, who represents the Vancouver-Kingsway riding, posted a statement to Facebook explaining he wants to keep his focus on federal politics instead.

“I have been extremely humbled and privileged to represent the interests and aspirations of the wonderful people of Vancouver-Kingsway in the House of Commons for almost 10 years,” he wrote. “With their support, it is my deepest calling to continue to do so.”

Read Davies’ full statement below:

Davies continued that he spent two months “giving serious thought” to the idea of running for mayor and talking to locals about the issues they’re facing.

Ultimately though, he decided it was best to continue his work on improving Canada’s health care system in his role as the NDP’s health critic.

“I and my New Democrat colleagues have been working diligently to build the foundation for the next great expansion to universal pharmacare and dental care,” Davies wrote.

“With a federal election in 2019, I believe we have a genuine opportunity to implement these essential programs that millions of Canadians so desperately need.”

Davies concluded by offering thoughts on Vancouver’s affordability issue, which he said has “demoralized a generation,” and promises to support his constituents in Parliament.

The MP joins NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert and Liberal MLA Michael Lee as the next high-profile politician to pass on the mayoral race.

Rookie NPA city councillor Hector Bremner is the only candidate so far to officially declare a run to replace outgoing Mayor Gregor Robertson, who announced in January his decision to not seek re-election after three terms.